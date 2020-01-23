Quantcast
Nick Taylor named partner at Stoel Rives

By: IBR Staff January 23, 2020 0

Nick Taylor has been named partner at Stoel Rives along with 10 other attorneys in the firm’s Minneapolis, Portland, Salt Lake City and Seattle offices who recently became partners. Taylor is a business transactional attorney focusing on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and other financing transactions, fund formation and securities regulation, startups and emerging growth companies, new technologies and the restaurant, wine, brew and spirits industries. He regularly represents corporations, LLCs, venture capital and private equity firms, investment funds, serial entrepreneurs and serial investors at every stage of business from formation to growth to exit.

