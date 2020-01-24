Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / ADA ramp grants available (access required)

ADA ramp grants available (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 24, 2020 0

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the availability of Americans with Disabilities curb and ramp grants on Jan. 13. The grant awards will be up to $60,000. The application period will end on March 13. "The great thing about these grants is that they are 100% state funded," said Ryan McDaniel at ITD. "The jurisdictions who apply for them have ...

