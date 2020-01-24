Quantcast
Idaho not in the running for new Air Force squadron (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 24, 2020 0

The Air Force is looking for a site for a new aeromedical evacuation squadron for next year, but Idaho isn’t on the list. “The Idaho Air National Guard is continuously looking for new missions, but the Air Force is looking for a unit that already operates the C-130,” said Marissa Morrison Hyer, press secretary for Gov. Brad Little, in an email message. ...

About Sharon Fisher

