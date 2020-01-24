New University of Idaho athletic director and former athlete work together after suit settled

The University of Idaho and former Vandal athlete Mairin Jameson have resolved claims arising from the university’s handling of Jameson’s 2012 sexual assault complaint, which was brought to public light in a blog she published in 2018. The State of Idaho will pay Jameson $160,000, and her lawsuit against the university will be dismissed.

Jameson is planning to work alongside U of I’s new athletic director, Terry Gawlik, to further improve the culture within the U of I Athletic Department as well as the college experience for all Vandal student-athletes. While the university began making changes several years ago, since Jameson’s blog Vandal Athletics has undergone significant changes.

“I am committed to providing the leadership needed to continue to improve the culture inside Vandal Athletics, and to educate and train our coaches, staff and student-athletes so our athletes have the best possible college experience in their studies, in their competition and in their personal growth,” said Gawlik. “I welcome a partnership with Mairin in these efforts. She was a fine student and a conference champion athlete at the University of Idaho. Her willingness to work with our current student-athletes and work with the Athletic Department speaks volumes of her character and bravery.”

Jameson plans to visit campus in the coming months to talk with student-athletes.

“I am proud to see the positive changes that have taken place at Idaho since coming forward with my story,” Jameson said. “I am impressed with their hiring of Terry as the new athletic director. I know that she carries the same sentiments as I do to continue to make positive changes at the university. I am looking forward to working with her to further improve the University of Idaho and will continue to help raise national awareness to these campus issues.”