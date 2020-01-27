Quantcast
$4.2 million in HUD homeless grants for Idaho (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 27, 2020 0

Twenty-seven Idaho homeless assistance projects have received funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development totaling $4.2 million. On Jan. 14, Secretary Ben Carson announced the awards, known as Tier 1 grants. They are designated to support projects that are already ongoing, as opposed to Tier 2 grants that support new projects. HUD will be announcing ...

