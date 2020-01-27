Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Mark Bannister named dean of the Boise State University College of Business and Economics

Mark Bannister named dean of the Boise State University College of Business and Economics

By: IBR Staff January 27, 2020 0

Mark Bannister has been named dean of the College of Business and Economics at Boise State University. Bannister served as the college’s interim dean from July 2018 to December 2019. Before joining Boise State, Bannister served as the dean of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University, where he received the university’s Pilot Award. He invited entrepreneurs on campus to present to faculty and students and worked with the university’s foundation to increase private giving to the college and its departments. Bannister holds a master’s degree in communication studies and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kansas.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo