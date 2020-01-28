Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Housing and Finance report reveals rural, student homelessness (access required)

Idaho Housing and Finance report reveals rural, student homelessness (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 28, 2020 0

The slogan "think globally, act locally" wasn't just a cliche for Barb Parris when she found a homeless teenager sleeping in the front foyer where she works. Parris is the office manager at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot. Three years ago, she had to visit her office earlier than usual – around ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo