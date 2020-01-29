Quantcast
Claire Jones named regional neurosciences service line director for Saint Alphonsus Helath System

January 29, 2020

Claire Jones, RN, MSN has been promoted to Saint Alphonsus Health System regional neurosciences service line director. In her new role, Jones will partner with physicians and health system leadership to develop and execute strategies to support the organization’s mission and growth of the neuroscience program. Jones joined the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center nursing team ...

