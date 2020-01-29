Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Rick York joins Bank of Idaho as a commercial loan officer

Rick York joins Bank of Idaho as a commercial loan officer

By: IBR Staff January 29, 2020 0

Rick York has joined Bank of Idaho as a commercial loan officer. In his role, he will be responsible for growing commercial relationships and loan activity in Boise and the surrounding markets. York has five years of experience in the retail banking industry and a background in managing family businesses. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University and a master’s degree in business administration from Grand Canyon University. He is also an active member of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo