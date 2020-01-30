Quantcast
Home / People / Cameron Kinzer promoted at Boise Regional Realtors (access required)

By: IBR Staff January 30, 2020 0

Boise Regional Realtors announced the promotion of Cameron Kinzer to director of government affairs on Jan. 28. Kinzer joined BRR in 2017 and worked alongside Soren Dorius, who is leaving BRR to take on the role of association executive for the Pen-Mar Regional Association of Realtors in Maryland. Kinzer previously worked for Meridian Resources in Idaho ...

