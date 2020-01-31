Quantcast
Getting healthcare in rural Idaho areas could become easier

By: The Associated Press January 31, 2020 0

Idaho residents in rural areas would have easier access to healthcare under proposed legislation that moved to the full House on Thursday.

The House Health and Welfare Committee approved the legislation that deletes a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used.

Backers say the legislation will allow residents in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to more easily communicate with doctors using email and other methods.

Those opposed say the new system does not create enough of a patient-doctor relationship to provide good medical care.

