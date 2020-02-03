Craig Dammeier joins, Gabe Hamilton and Nicole Snyder elected to leadership roles at Holland & Hart

Craig Dammeier has joined Holland & Hart’s corporate practice as an associate and will focus on assisting clients with mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, financing and general business matters. Prior to attending law school, Dammeier held managerial and recruiting positions in the private sector. As a student, he completed a judicial internship for the Honorable Chief Justice Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court. He holds a juris doctorate degree from the University of Washington School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.

Boise corporate and healthcare attorney Gabe Hamilton has been elected into the firm’s partnership. He focuses his corporate practice on mergers and acquisitions, new company formations, joint ventures, as well as regulatory matters for clients in the healthcare and insurance industries. As a member of the Federation of Regulatory Counsel, Hamilton devotes at least half of his practice to insurance regulatory matters.

Partner Nicole Snyder has been appointed practice group leader for Holland & Hart’s corporate group, where she will provide strategic leadership and management of the practice, which includes over 50 corporate lawyers. Snyder previously served on the firm’s management committee and as the administrative partner for the Boise office. During her tenure as corporate practice group leader, she will continue to maintain her law practice from the firm’s Boise office, where she guides clients at every stage of the corporate life cycle from initial formation and structure through complex mergers and acquisitions and financings.