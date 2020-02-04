Quantcast
Jeff Fox joins St. Luke's Health System Board of Directors

Jeff Fox joins St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors (access required)

February 4, 2020

Jeff Fox, president of the College of Southern Idaho, has joined the board of directors for St. Luke’s Health System. Fox will retire from CSI at the end of the school year. Starting as president of CSI in 2014, Fox guided the institution through a period of significant growth, mirroring Magic Valley trends. He has encouraged enhanced health sciences ...

