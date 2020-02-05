Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Advocacy organization for public employees shuts down (access required)

Advocacy organization for public employees shuts down (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 5, 2020 0

An advocacy organization for Idaho government employees is shutting down. The board of the Idaho Public Employees Association (IPEA), a Boise-based nonprofit organization founded in 1959, voted on Jan. 23 to shut down the organization after years of declining membership. “Twenty or 30 years ago, the politics shifted in our state,” said Brandy Selover, who has served as ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo