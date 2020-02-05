Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Chris Roth is the new CEO of St. Luke’s Health System (access required)

Chris Roth is the new CEO of St. Luke’s Health System (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 5, 2020 0

Chris Roth officially became the new president and CEO of St. Luke’s Health System on Feb. 1, replacing Dr. David Pate, who retired after a 10-year tenure. "St. Luke’s is such a valued community asset,” Roth said. “I appreciate the immense opportunity and responsibility I have as the new president and chief executive officer of this ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo