Jimmy Buker has joined HDR’s Power Delivery Program in the Boise office. Over the past 13 years he has worked with HDR’s Power Delivery’s transmission line team designing transmission lines throughout the country. He previously worked in HDR’s Billings, MT office from 2007 to 2012 and in the Charlotte, NC office since 2012 until moving to Boise. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Montana State University.