Jason Botwright, Linda Eaton and Meena Sriram join Lactalis American Group

Jason Botwright has joined Lactalis American Group as quality assurance site manager for the Nampa plant. He will be responsible for overseeing the department’s team, working on ongoing quality-based plant initiatives and planning for process improvement projects with site leadership. Botwright previously worked for Fruitland-based Dickinson Frozen Foods and Ready Roast Nut in California. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from California State University.

Linda Eaton has joined as senior project engineer. Eaton will apply her significant experience with the installation of and improvements to pharmaceutical utilities and refrigeration projects along with her knowledge of the beverage industry. She holds a master’s degree in biochemical engineering from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Idaho.

Meena Sriram has joined as a research scientist. She will be responsible for the technological piece of project improvement and creation, along with organizing and conducting trials. Sriram holds a master’s degree in food science, with a concentration in food engineering, from Cornell University. Prior to joining Lactalis American Group, she held several internships dedicated to research and development in plant settings.