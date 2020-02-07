Quantcast
Alaska Airlines adds Boise-to-Everett service

By: Catie Clark February 7, 2020 0

Alaska Airlines announced on Feb. 5 that it will begin nonstop daily service between Boise and Paine Field in Everett, Washington. The once-a-day flight will operate year-round on an Embraer 175, beginning on June 18, 2020. Alaska’s Embraer 175 features 76 seats, with no middle seats; every passenger has either a window or aisle seat. “The Boise ...

