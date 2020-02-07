Austin Browning joins Saltzer Home Health and Home Care as director of marketing

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff February 7, 2020 0

Austin Browning has joined Saltzer Home Health and Home Care as director of marketing. In this role, Browning will network with providers, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and other health care entities to communicate throughout the valley. Browning’s health care experience includes serving as admissions director at Apex Center and district training manager of environmental services for Healthcare Services Group Inc. He worked previously as a deputy in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and as an account executive at the D-League.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon.

