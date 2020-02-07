Want to live compactly? Small studios among apartments planned on State Street in Boise

A developer plans to build 85 compact and efficient apartments off State Street in Northwest Boise.

Studios and one-bedroom apartments would make up 65 of the apartments on the 2.3-acre site at 8306 W. State St., and two-bedroom units would make up 20. The project, west of Gary Lane, is named Limelight Village.

“Limelight Village is specifically planned to target the growing population of independent millennial, gen-x and baby boomer professional single and couple households in Boise and the Treasure Valley looking to live affordably, in close and in style,” developer Scott McCormack of Boise-based American Pacific Advisors, wrote in an application to the city of Boise.

Plans call for four three-story buildings with 21 apartments per building. Studio units would have 414 square feet, one-bedrooms 708 and two-bedrooms 1,084. McCormick said by phone that rents would likely average about $1,200 per month. That’s close to the market average.

The property is on the north side of State Street, across from the Eagle Bike Shop. Just north of the property is the Retreat at Silvercloud, a three-story, 236-unit apartment complex.

West Limelight Street provides the southern access for Silvercloud and would provide the northern access for Limelight Village. North Roe Street is along the east boundary of Silvercloud. Across Roe from the proposed development is the recently finished Roe Street Townhomes.

The buildings would be located around a parking lot and a courtyard. Parking would be available for 97 vehicles, with 54 uncovered spaces, 31 carports and 12 garages. An additional 20 spaces of on-street parking would be available on Roe and Limelight streets, and there would be room for 12 extra vehicles outside the garages.

A clubhouse would include an exercise area, a multi-purpose room, coffee and tea bar. The development would also include outdoor barbecue grills, a pet park and management office, along with mail and package rooms.

There would also be a secure enclosure for 54 bicycles.

In a press release, McCormack said he would encourage residents to use public transportation, bicycles and ride and car share apps.

“We need to support smart growth and promote efficient transportation alternatives as the population continues to grow in the region in order to maintain the quality of life that is attracting so many to this beautiful city,” he wrote.

Three quarters of the one-bedroom apartments are expected to have 1.5 bathrooms, and each of the two-bedroom units would have two bathrooms.

“It’s a little preliminary,” McCormack said by phone. “We’re still refining some things.”

The property had been owned for 57 years by Rod Johnson. He had hoped to put up some self-storage units but said by phone that the city would not allow him to do that.

He ended up selling about half of his 4.27 acres to American Pacific Advisers. He said he will retain the remaining lot, which fronts State Street.

“Yeah, until somebody comes along with real deep pockets,” Johnson said.

He lives in a three-bedroom house built in 1966 that has 1,970 square feet.

McCormack is seeking a zone change from R-1A (single-family residential, large lot) to R-3D ( high density multi-family residential), which allows up to 43.5 units per acre. The R-1A classification allows only 2.1 units per acre.

A hearing before the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

McCormick said he hopes to begin construction this fall, with the complex ready 12 to 14 months later.