Home / People / Sharon Arneson named Saint Alphonsus Medical Group director of operations (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2020 0

Sharon Arneson has been named director of operations for the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. She will oversee practice managers for cardiology and cardiac services, as well as pulmonary and sleep services. Her responsibilities include oversight of daily operational workflow, development of relationships with internal and external customers, financial management and strategic planning. Prior to joining ...

