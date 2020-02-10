Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / The Idaho survivors of the retail apocalypse (access required)

The Idaho survivors of the retail apocalypse (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 10, 2020 0

Macy’s rocked the world of retail on Feb. 4 when the company announced the closure of 125 additional stores and loss of 2,000 corporate positions. The flip side of this story is that, other than the shuttering of the Lewiston Macy’s, announced on Jan. 7, there are no further Macy’s closures for Idaho  ̶  for now. ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo