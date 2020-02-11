Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho Treasurer fighting Legislature for Capitol office (access required)

Idaho Treasurer fighting Legislature for Capitol office (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 11, 2020 0

A turf battle over office space is underway in the hallowed halls of the Idaho Capitol Building. The Legislature wants to evict the Idaho State Treasurer from her first-floor office in the Capitol Building, but Treasurer Julie Ellsworth doesn’t want to go. The eviction fight is being waged in court, and Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo