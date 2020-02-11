Lauren Graham, Dominic Ikeler and William Richter join T-O Engineers as staff engineers

Lauren Graham has joined the T-O Engineers in the Meridian office as a staff engineer working on transportation projects. She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Nevada. Graham recently relocated to Idaho from Nevada where she worked for the NV Department of Transportation.

Dominic Ikeler has joined the Meridian office as a staff engineer working with the aviation team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. He is originally from Fort Collins and recently relocated to Idaho after finishing school in Montana.

William Richter has joined the Coeur d’Alene office as a staff engineer working with the municipal/water resources team. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming. He moved to Spokane, Washington, after graduating and work for STRATA before transitioning back to design at T-O Engineers.