Roundup 2.11.20

Magic Nails leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at the Idaho Center Shops at 16019 Idaho Center Blvd. in Nampa. Mike Erkmann and Ben Kneadler of NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

The Better Business Bureau, Northwest & The Pacific has purchased its 23,125-square-foot building at 12639 W Explorer Drive in Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the buyer. Pat Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the seller.

TVMM, LLC leased a 2,809-square-foot office space at 951 E. Plaza Drive. Matt Mahoney, managing principal and Austin Hopkins, associate, at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant and the landlord.

Marks Land Surveying, LLC leased 899 square feet of space at 2995 S. Cole Rd., Suite 240 in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Microbe Formulas LLC leased 15,176 square feet at 3700 E Pewter Falls St Suite 100 in Meridian. Devin Ogden with Colliers International represented the landlord. Jason Knorpp with KW Commercial represented the tenant.

Wild Earth Guardians leased 266 square feet of office space at 910 Main Street in Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Medical Management renewed their lease of 245 square feet at 223 N. 6th Street in downtown Boise. Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Sentry Management, Inc. leased 922 square feet of office space at 300 E Mallard Dr. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Chase Erkins of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Quintin A & Kellie N Fender purchased a 6,208-square-foot office condo at 1880 W Judith Ln. in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller.

Carollo Engineers, Inc. leased 8,905 square feet of flex/office space in Explorer Campus at 12585 W. Explorer Drive in Boise. Al Marino and Zack Stoddard of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Dustin McFarland of Savills represented the tenant.

PNG Media leased 1,640 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center at 5515 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An undisclosed buyer purchased the industrial building at 7577 W. Lemhi Street in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

BlueStream Professional Services, LLC leased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 1701 Smeed Parkway in Caldwell. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Harrison Sawyer with the Strider Group represented the landlord.