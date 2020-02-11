Quantcast
By: Catie Clark February 11, 2020 0

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced on Jan. 28 that it will cut 2020 payments to 10 Idaho hospitals with high readmission rates. Two of those hospitals, Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, will also receive a patient-safety penalty reduction on all Medicare payments for ...

