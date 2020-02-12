Dr. Kurt Seppi retires from St. Luke’s Health System

Dr. Kurt Seppi, St. Luke’s Health System vice president and St. Luke’s Clinic executive medical director, has retired after 40 years of serving patients and providers in southern Idaho. Seppi began his career in 1987 as a family practice physician in Twin Falls. In 1994, he led the formation of Physician Center, the largest primary care medical group in the greater Magic Valley area, serving as president of the group until 2010.

He has also served as medical director of Magic Valley Home Health and Hospice and medical director of the Magic Valley Family Medicine Rural Training Track. He has served on the board of directors of Cambia Health Solutions and Regence Blue Shield of Idaho for many years and served as chair of the Blue Shield Board.

Seppi holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Idaho State University and a medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine.