By: Catie Clark February 12, 2020 0

With Washington raising its minimum wage from $12 to $13.50 at the beginning of the year, some Idaho employers along the border can't compete. In Post Falls, Northwest Specialty Hospital Human Relations Director Christopher Gregg told KREM Channel 2 that the hospital has been losing employees to better wages in Spokane, 17 miles away. "Our housekeepers and ...

