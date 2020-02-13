Study: Bachelor’s degrees boost annual salaries by $32,000 in Idaho

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on February 4, 2020

Idahoans with a bachelor’s degree earn about $32,000 more per year on average than those with only a high school diploma, according to a new study from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute.

And the gap widens around Boise, where workers with only a high school diploma earn almost $38,000 less per year.

The Fordham Institute released its finding on Idaho’s earnings gap Tuesday.

The study also compares Idaho’s salaries per educational attainment with neighboring states and underscores the Gem State’s stagnate college go-on rates amid a $133 million push to help more young adults earn a college degree or certificate.

Some key findings from the study:

Education pays Education adds up to more earnings for Idahoans. Here’s a tally of average annual salaries for various levels of education: A high school diploma: $47,184.

$47,184. Some college but no degree: $52,195.

$52,195. An associate’s degree: $56,550.

$56,550. A bachelor’s degree: $79,114

Researchers based their findings on inflation-adjusted figures from full-time, year-round workers, ages 30-59, who participated in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015–17 American Community Survey. Boise’s broader gap