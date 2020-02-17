Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Bingham Healthcare opens new Pocatello clinic (access required)

Bingham Healthcare opens new Pocatello clinic (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 17, 2020 0

POCATELLO – Blackfoot-based Bingham Healthcare has opened a new 1st Choice-branded urgent care clinic in Pocatello. The clinic is at 1595 Bannock Highway, a street also known locally as S. Main St., located south of old downtown but north of Portneuf. The clinic is set up for immediate-need walk-in care that does not require a trip to the ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo