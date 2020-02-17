Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Darigold to invest $67 million in Boise plant (access required)

Darigold to invest $67 million in Boise plant (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 17, 2020 0

Darigold will invest $67 million to expand its Boise plant in 2020. The company will install a new production line to produce its new Darigold FIT milk product. The expansion will add 15 jobs and state-of-the-art equipment, which will use environmental-friendly aseptic packaging. FIT milk is lactose-free with 40% less sugar and 75% more protein than ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo