David Orm and Aaron Williamson promoted at Key Private Bank

David Orm has been named associate relationship manager for Key Private Bank. In this role, Orm will be responsible for building and managing client relationships and providing advice and solutions that lead to the attainment of clients’ financial goals. Orm joined KeyBank in 2014 as a branch manager, serving Boise and Nampa. He has extensive experience in recruitment, sales and admissions in fields varying from education to technology to hospitality. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix in Boise and attended coursework for a master’s in leadership at South University.

Aaron Williamson has been named senior vice president and relationship manager for Key Private Bank. In this role, Williamson will serve as the primary advisor to Key Private Bank clients in Idaho. Williamson began his KeyBank career in 1998, serving extensively in private banking. He has also worked for Northwestern Mutual/Baird Securities and Idaho Trust Bank. He holds Bachelor of Science degrees in political science and economics from the University of Idaho, along with a Master’s of Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University, which included strategic management coursework in Brazil.