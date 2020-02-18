Ervina Covcic named rural economic development development specialist at Southern Idaho Economic Development

Ervina Covcic has been appointed rural economic development development specialist at Southern Idaho Economic Development. Covcic has been the administrative assistant for the organization since 2016. In her new role, she will support the economic development needs of the rural communities within Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Twin Falls, and Camas Counties. Additionally, Covcic will manage a business retention and expansion program, facilitate the development of local resources for start-ups and entrepreneurs, assist with identifying properties that are available for development or redevelopment and link rural communities with resources to implement their economic development goals.

She holds an associate’s degree in business from the College of Southern Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.