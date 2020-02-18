Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Los Angeles overtakes San Francisco as nation’s least affordable housing market (access required)

Los Angeles overtakes San Francisco as nation’s least affordable housing market (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 18, 2020 0

The City of Angels is now home to the nation's least affordable real estate. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Los Angeles supplanted San Francisco for that title, according to a report from the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index (HOI). Of the 238 metros ranked for affordability, Boise came in No. 198 nationally and No. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo