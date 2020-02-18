Roundup 2.18.20

Summit Life Chiropractic, LLC leased 1,346 square feet of space at 9328 W. Overland Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Justin Kelly Reed leased 193 square feet of space at 9460 Fairview Ave., Suite 160 in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

An individual leased 2,650 square feet of office space in the Logan Medical Building at 211 E. Logan St. Ste. 203 in Caldwell. Dennis Kelley and Steve Yates of NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

TDS Metrocom, LLC leased 1,809 square feet of space at 2845 E. Overland Rd., Suite 140 in Meridian. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Kothe Real Estate Partners represented the tenant.

MAG Medical Equipment, LLC renewed its 2,700 square feet of industrial space at 216 W. 38th Street in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Outpak, Inc. renewed its 9,700 square feet of industrial space in the South Cole Industrial Center at 2728 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

44 North Vodka leased 2,520 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center at 5437 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jesse Lee of 208 Real Estate represented the tenant.

Caracal USA, LLC renewed its 2,679 square feet of industrial space in the Flex Work Business Park at 6051 W. Corporal Lane in Boise. Chris Pearson and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial handled the transaction.

Treasure Valley Rossiter leased 918 square feet of office space at 1509 S. Tyrell Lane in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial and Debbie Martin of DK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Gold and Silver, Inc. renewed its 1,608 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza at 10500 Overland Road in Boise. JP Green and John Stevens of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Saalt, LLC leased office space in the Apollo Building at 6148 N. Discovery Way in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen and Kasey Smart of Newmark Grubb Acres represented the tenant.

JIFU Travel, LLC leased office space in the Olympus Building at 6225 N. Meeker Place in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

8 Krazee Scoops dba Baskin Robbins leased 1,521 square feet of retail space in Orchard Pointe at 337 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. Mark Schlag of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Kelly Schnebly and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Comfort Construction purchased a 3.993-acre development parcel on Township Rd. in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the buyer.