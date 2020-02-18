Susan Jeffries joins, Alicia Albright, Diane Alvey, Nestor Lopez and Gerardo (Tato) Munoz promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Susan Jeffries has joined and Alicia Albright, Diane Alvey, Nestor Lopez and Gerardo (Tato) Munoz have been promoted at D.L. Evans Bank.

Albright has been promoted at D.L. Evans Bank to the position of mortgage loan officer for the western Idaho area. Albright has 16 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2014, previously holding the positions of branch specialist, mortgage loan assistant and secondary marketing and loan assistant.

Alvey has been promoted to the position of operations officer at the Paul branch. Alvey has 30 years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for 17 years, during which she has held different positions including financial services representative, business development officer and compliance officer.

Jeffries has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a business banking officer in the western Idaho area. Jeffries has 10 years of financial experience. In her new position, Jeffries will be helping business customers with their Business Online Banking, Business Capture, and Merchant Services needs. She has dedicated her time to various community events and organizations, including being a member of the Payette County Fair Board and part of the Civic League.

Lopez has been promoted to the position of vice president e-banking manager. Lopez has been with D.L. Evans Bank for 16 years and previously he held the titles of telecommunications technician, network administrator and regional IT manager.

Munoz has been promoted to the position of senior vice president IT director. Tato has been with D.L. Evans Bank for 21 years. He was previously a chairman of the Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning Commission as well as a former Capstone Missions Advisory Board Member. He holds an electronic science degree from Texas A & M and graduated from Boise State University’s Engineering Technology in Electronics program.