Mitch Cutter has joined the Idaho Conservation League in its Boise office. He will work on the nonprofit’s campaign for salmon and steelhead recovery. Cutter has a background in hydropower projects with a special focus on Northwest utilities and federal agencies, including the Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He is a graduate of Whitman College. He also worked as a fellow at the Blue Mountain Land Trust in Walla Walla, WA.