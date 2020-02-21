Nicole Vasquez promoted at Zions Bank

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff February 21, 2020 0

Nicole Vasquez has been promoted at Zions Bank to executive banking relationship manager at its Boise Eagle and Chinden branch. She will provide specialized service for clients in the executive banking portfolio, offering personalized care in managing their banking needs. Vasquez has been with Zions Bank for 14 years, most recently as a senior assistant branch manager. Active in the community, she has volunteered with Zions Bank’s annual Paint-a-Thon service project and Teach Children to Save Day.

