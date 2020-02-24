Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Boise to add two new parks (access required)

Boise to add two new parks (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 24, 2020 0

What used to be a parking lot is about to become a new city park in the heart of downtown Boise. The Boise Parks & Recreation Department will add the downtown park plus another just west of Surprise Valley. Construction is planned for this summer. The city's Parks & Rec Commission approved the two new parks ...

