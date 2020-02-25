Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / How much does walkability increase the value of a home? (access required)

How much does walkability increase the value of a home? (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 25, 2020 0

Are you selling a house that is within walking distance of schools, shopping, parks and other urban amenities? That feature could translate to nearly $80,000. These homes in walkable areas sell for an average of 23.5%, or $77,668, more than comparable properties that are car-dependent, according to Redfin, a Seattle-based real estate brokerage company. To determine how ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo