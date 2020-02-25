Roundup 2.25.20

An investor purchased 2,445 square feet in the Eagle Land Condominium at 1117 E. Plaza Drive Unit 104 in Eagle. Jason Knorpp with KW Commercial represented the landlord and tenant.

Eckhardt Family, LLLP purchased 1.2 acres of land at 3110 E. Barber Valley Drive in Boise. Holly Chetwood, Mike Greene and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

LinOra, Inc. leased 7,114 square feet of industrial space in the Franklin Commerce Center at 12551-12555 W. Franklin Road in Boise. Zack Stoddard and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

We are Better Together, LLC leased 3,000 square feet of office space at 1471 E. Commercial in Meridian. JP Green and Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Chrissy Smith of Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the tenant.

Phuong Sandra Nghiem leased 1,400 square feet of retail space in Hillcrest Plaza at 2725 E. Sunnyside Road in Ammon. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Little Caesar’s Pizza leased 1,326 square feet of retail space in the Shops on Bullock at 150 Bullock Street in Chubbuck. Brent Wilson and Brian Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jim Hosac of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

Ryoji Horio – Hitachi leased 1,049 square feet of office space at 5189 Overland Road in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Le Soleil Child Care, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 302 W Idaho St in Boise. Julie Kissler and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Wendy Shoemaker of Intermountain Commercial represented the tenant.

Stark Landscape Inc leased 4,635 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1331 11th Ave in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Proven Athletix and Gracie Sports Center leased 2,520 square feet of flex space at 149 S Adkins Way in Meridian. Stephen Fife and Jake Miller of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the tenant. Jim Boyd of TOK represented the landlord.

Jayden DeLuca Foundation Inc leased 5,083 square feet of office space at 600 Steelhead Way in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the landlord. Ron Ramza of Cornerstone Commercial represented the tenant.

Four Leaf Concepts, LLC leased 986 square feet of office space at 129 E Pine Ave in Meridian. Dave Winder of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Allante Holdings Limited Liability Company purchased a 2,655-square-foot office building at 925 S Allante Place in Boise. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.