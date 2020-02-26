Quantcast
Hailey's airport examining policies after stressful holiday travel season (access required)

By: Hutch Troyer February 26, 2020 0

Measures described as "proactive" by Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw are being taken to address problems encountered by the Friedman Memorial Airport over the 2019-20 holiday season. The airport, located roughly 15 miles south of Ketchum in Hailey, endured an unusually high number of air traffic control delays and flight diversions during December 2019 and January 2020 due ...

