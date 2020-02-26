Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Compromise municipal broadband bill under development (access required)

Compromise municipal broadband bill under development (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 26, 2020 0

An alternative bill to allow cities to operate municipal broadband networks without imposing restrictions included in an Idaho House bill written by cable providers is being developed in the Idaho Senate. Idaho cities would like to treat broadband internet like a utility — as they do with sewer and water — but incumbent broadband internet providers are opposed ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo