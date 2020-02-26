Craig Chatriand joins Idaho State University as assistant VP and dean of students

Craig Chatriand has joined Idaho State University as assistant VP and dean of students. He previously served as the associate dean for community standards and compliance at Whitworth University. Prior to working at Whitworth, Chatriand was the dean of students at the University of Idaho.

In his new role, Chatriand will provide vision, leadership and overall direction for the Office of the Dean of Students, Student Leadership and Engagement, The Bengal newspaper, KISU-FM radio and ISU’s Veteran Student Services Center.

Chatriand holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Montana Western, a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Northern Colorado and a doctorate degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University.