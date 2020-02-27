Quantcast
Saint Alphonsus plans major Caldwell expansion (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 27, 2020 0

The Saint Alphonsus Health System announced on Feb. 25 that it plans to build a 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot outpatient clinic in Caldwell. The health care provider closed on an 18-acre property on the northwest corner of the intersection at Franklin Road and Aviation Way, just east of the Franklin Road-U.S. Highway 20/26 interchange on I-84. The ...

