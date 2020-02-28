Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise among top luxury home markets for 2020 (access required)

Boise among top luxury home markets for 2020 (access required)

By: Catie Clark February 28, 2020 0

Boise is one of the nation's top-five emerging markets for luxury housing, according to The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, which is surprising given its status as a mid-sized market. "A lot of folks are surprised," Bob Van Allen of the Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group in Boise told the Idaho Business Review. "You would never guess that ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo