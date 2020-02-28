Phil Johnson, St. Luke’s vice president and chief human resources officer, to retire

Phil Johnson, St. Luke’s vice president and chief human resources officer, has retired after over four years of piloting the transformation of the Health System’s human resources department and significant systemwide changes. Under Johnson’s leadership at St. Luke’s, “HR Reinvention” brought about a new structure and added new talent to better serve leaders, employees and staff, while also increasing effectiveness and efficiency. Advances include shaping HR into a model shared-services organization consolidated around the HR Service Center and powered by HR Business Partners and centers of expertise. Johnson also oversaw initiatives in employee recognition, compensation redesign, succession planning and led the inception of the ERP Technology Advance program to modernize tools and capabilities across St. Luke’s enterprise resources.

Johnson joined St. Luke’s in 2015. His career in healthcare has spanned 18 years, and his 41-year career, 39 of which were in HR, also included national and international positions in the financial services and the pharmaceutical industries.