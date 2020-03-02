Quantcast
Treasure Valley real estate keeps breaking records (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 2, 2020 0

Every type of commercial real estate, whether it's industrial, retail or multi-unit housing, continues to break all previous records for the Treasure Valley. Total vacancy (5.71%) and multi-tenant vacancy (8.95%) rates for office space in the Treasure Valley are both at a 20-year low, according to the Thornton Oliver Keller February 2020 commercial real estate report. Office ...

