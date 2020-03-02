Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Tri-State Memorial Hospital closes grocery store clinics in Lewiston, Moscow (access required)

By: Catie Clark March 2, 2020 0

Less than a year after their launch, Tri-State Memorial Hospital of Clarkston, Washington, has closed its two retail clinic ventures located inside Rosauers grocery stores in Lewiston and Moscow. Tri-State opened the first of its two Convenient Care Clinics in March 2019 inside the Rosauers Grocery in Lewiston. The Moscow clinic opened shortly after. The clinics had ...

