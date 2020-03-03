Quantcast
Hannah Fitzpatrick, Tim Sievers and Meghann Wenzel join Tamarack Grove Engineering

By: IBR Staff March 3, 2020 0

Hannah Fitzpatrick

Hannah Fitzpatrick has joined Tamarack Grove Engineering in Boise as the human resource manager. She holds bachelors degrees in human resource management, business communication and nonprofit organization from Boise State University.

Tim Sievers

Tim Sievers has joined the architecture team as a project manager. He has 25 years of experience in commercial architecture, project management, field review and construction administration. He holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture degree from the University of Idaho.

Meghann Wenzel

Meghann Wenzel has joined the Boise office as a project manager. She has 13 years of structural engineering experience, specializing in light-framed wood construction. She also has experience in higher education, OSHPD and single and multifamily residential projects. Meghann holds a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University.

